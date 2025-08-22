Next Article
Supreme Court reverses stray dog order in Delhi-NCR
After a wave of protests and online debates, the Supreme Court has changed its stance on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR.
Instead of moving all strays to shelters, the new plan is to catch, vaccinate, sterilize, and deworm them—then release them back where they came from.
Comedian Vir Das, who spoke out against the old order, welcomed this update and urged for quick action on setting up feeding zones and using trainers to help dogs fit into communities.
The public response is mixed—some are hopeful about this approach while others worry about how well it'll work.
The court also made it clear that aggressive or rabies-infected dogs will be handled separately for everyone's safety.