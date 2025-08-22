Supreme Court reverses stray dog order in Delhi-NCR

The new plan is to catch, vaccinate, sterilize, and deworm

Comedian Vir Das, who spoke out against the old order, welcomed this update and urged for quick action on setting up feeding zones and using trainers to help dogs fit into communities.

The public response is mixed—some are hopeful about this approach while others worry about how well it'll work.

The court also made it clear that aggressive or rabies-infected dogs will be handled separately for everyone's safety.