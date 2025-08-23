Govinda-Ssunita divorce reports: Actor's lawyer says 'there's no case'

On Friday, Hauterrfly reported that Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Ssunita Ahuja are heading toward a divorce. The report suggested that Ahuja had filed for divorce in December 2024 on the grounds of infidelity, cruelty, and desertion. Now, Govinda's lawyer, Lalit Bindra, has set the record straight and clarified that "everything is being settled." The couple has been married since 1987.

Rumor refutation 'There is no case,' says Govinda's lawyer When NDTV contacted Bindra, he downplayed the situation, suggesting that everything is under control. He said, "Koi case nahi sab settle ho raha hai ye sab log purani cheezen utha ke daal rahe hain (There is no case, everything is being settled, people are just bringing up old matters)." Another source added, "This Ganesh Chaturthi, you will see everyone together, you should come home."

Legal proceedings A look at the divorce proceedings Ahuja filed her divorce petition under Section 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, per reports. In May 2025, the court issued a notice to show cause after Govinda failed to appear in person for the hearings. Since then, the couple has been participating in counseling as part of their divorce case. While Ahuja has reportedly been present at all hearings, it is still uncertain whether Govinda has been joining the counseling sessions virtually.

Speculation Ahuja's earlier revelations about their marriage Rumors of a rift between the Bollywood couple have been doing the rounds for quite some time. Ahuja previously shared that she has spent her birthdays alone for the past 12 years, noting that she and Govinda have been living apart because of his work commitments and "talkative nature." These revelations further fueled speculation about their marriage.