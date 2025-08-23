'Dexter: Original Sin' Season 2 scrapped despite renewal announcement 

Paramount has decided against moving forward with a second season of Dexter: Original Sin, according to Variety. The prequel series to Showtime's hit show Dexter had its first season premiere in December 2024 and concluded in February. Despite a Season 2 renewal announcement in April, sources reveal that the series has been on "hiatus" with no plans for production or scheduled dates.

Corporate shift 'Original Sin' cancellation part of broader content review at Showtime The decision to cancel Original Sin comes shortly after the Skydance-Paramount merger. Matt Thunell, who heads Showtime's production operations, along with the newly appointed senior leadership team, is reportedly conducting a thorough review of the network's entire content lineup and related projects. According to an insider, Thunell and his team have decided to prioritize Dexter: Resurrection and Michael C. Hall's return as Dexter Morgan as the central focus for expanding the franchise.

Potential renewal Meanwhile, 'Dexter: Resurrection' is moving forward Despite Original Sin's cancellation, Paramount is preparing for a potential Season 2 of Dexter: Resurrection. The show, which premiered on July 11 and will conclude its first season on September 5, has received positive reviews and high viewership. The premiere episode attracted 4.4 million multiplatform viewers within its first week and the first season boasts a critical approval rating of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.