Lyle Menendez denied parole, following brother Erik's rejection

The California Parole Board has rejected Lyle Menendez's parole request, just one day after his brother Erik was also denied release by a separate panel. This marked the brothers' first appearance before the board since their 1996 conviction for the murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. In May, a Van Nuys judge reduced their sentences to 50 years to life, making them eligible to seek parole hearings.

Future hearings Don't lose hope for future release opportunities: Parole board Both brothers will be eligible for another parole hearing in three years. Julie Garland, one of the two parole commissioners who heard the case, acknowledged his positive behavior while incarcerated but also noted his "anti-social personality traits like deception, minimization, and rule breaking that lie beneath that positive surface." She encouraged him not to lose hope for future release opportunities.

Family response Family expresses disappointment but remains hopeful Their family expressed disappointment over the parole denials but remains hopeful, as a habeas corpus petition for both brothers is still pending. A spokesperson for the family said, "We love them unconditionally and will continue to stand by them on the journey ahead." Despite the setback, they are committed to supporting Menendez and Erik through this process.

Apology 'I'm profoundly sorry for who I was': Menendez During the parole hearing, Menendez apologized for his actions, stating that the decision to commit violence was solely his and not Erik's. He said, "I'm profoundly sorry for who I was, for the harm that everyone has endured." "I will never be able to make up for the harm and grief I caused everyone in my family. I am so sorry to everyone and will be forever sorry."

Hearing details Hearing also focused on Menendez's use of contraband cell phones A significant portion of the hearing centered on Menendez's possession of contraband cell phones at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego. He was barred from family visits for three years after being discovered with one of the devices. Although provided with an approved prison tablet, he alleged that staff could access his communications and, at times, sold them to tabloids.