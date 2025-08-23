Next Article
'Peacemaker' S02 on HBO Max: How to watch, episode schedule
Peacemaker is back! Season 2 of the hit show starring John Cena arrives August 21, 2025.
Just like last time, James Gunn is at the helm, and you can stream it on HBO Max or Jio Hotstar in India.
The first episode lands on premiere day, with episode two ("A Man is Only as Good as His Bird") following on August 28.
'Peacemaker' S02 episode release dates
Episodes will roll out every week until October 9, so there's plenty to look forward to.
Upcoming titles include "Need I Say Door" (September 11) and "Back to the Suture" (September 18), while the last three episodes are still under wraps.
The story will be shaped according to the rebooted DC Universe, and the ending of Season 2 will open doors for a third season.