'The Trial 2' streams soon

'The Trial' S02: Kajol hints at show's 'complex' storyline

By Apoorva Rastogi 10:38 am Aug 23, 202510:38 am

What's the story

Kajol, who stars in the upcoming second season of The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha, has promised a more intricate storyline this time. Speaking at the trailer launch event, she said this season is "much more interesting and complex" than its predecessor. "It is the kind of story that is a common story, and if we talk about the strength of women, I think every woman has that strength, and for her children, sometimes for herself," she added.