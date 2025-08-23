'The Trial' S02: Kajol hints at show's 'complex' storyline
What's the story
Kajol, who stars in the upcoming second season of The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha, has promised a more intricate storyline this time. Speaking at the trailer launch event, she said this season is "much more interesting and complex" than its predecessor. "It is the kind of story that is a common story, and if we talk about the strength of women, I think every woman has that strength, and for her children, sometimes for herself," she added.
Character evolution
Kajol on her character
Kajol's character, Noyonika Sengupta, is a housewife who returns to her legal career after her husband's imprisonment. The upcoming season will see her navigating new obstacles and betrayals in the legal profession while dealing with personal struggles. "Some days Noyonika is a good mother, some days she is a good lawyer...depends on the day and depends on the episode," Kajol said about her character.
Release details
Release date and other details
The second season of The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha is set to premiere on JioHotstar on September 19, 2025. The upcoming chapter of the legal drama will once again feature an ensemble cast that includes Sheeba Chaddha, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, and Karanvir Sharma in key roles. Directed by Umesh Bist and produced under the banner of Banijay Asia, the show is the official Indian adaptation of the acclaimed American drama The Good Wife.