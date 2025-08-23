Secret doors, assembly room: Step inside 'Bigg Boss 19' house

The much-awaited reality show, Bigg Boss 19 , hosted by Salman Khan , is all set to premiere on Sunday. The theme for this season's set is "A Cabin in the Woods," and the house is designed by Omung Kumar and Vineeta Garud. Here's a closer look at what to expect from this year's Bigg Boss house.

House design A tropical vibe with a touch of chaos The Bigg Boss 19 house seems to be a mix of creativity and chaos. The living room has a tropical vibe with many animal motifs, while the kitchen area is smaller than in previous years. The bedroom is more spacious, with double beds and one bed that can accommodate three people. However, the garden area is scattered with furniture on all four sides, which may seem too cluttered for some viewers.

Special features Assembly room is the highlight of this season's house The highlight of this season's house is an assembly room, where all crucial decisions will be made by contestants. The space is designed to command authority. This is in line with the politically-charged theme of the season. The bathroom area, where contestants often keep their clothes, has been changed with new wallpapers and a vibrant color palette. Interestingly, there are no single beds in the bedroom this year.

Twitter Post Take a look at the garden area this season Bigg Boss 19 House Pictures - Garden Area pic.twitter.com/VscPu14p3D — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 22, 2025

Changes No jail this time, but secret doors are in place Unlike previous seasons, there is no jail in the Bigg Boss 19 house. However, contestants will still be punished in other ways! The team has also added 8-10 secret doors in the house, whose functions will be revealed once the show begins. A mysterious house has reportedly also been added this year. Apoorva Mukhija, Gurucharan Singh, and Gaurav Khanna, among others, are expected to feature on the show.