Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh to star in Anil Ravipudi's 'Mana Shankara Varaprasad'
For the first time ever, Tollywood legends Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh are sharing the screen in Anil Ravipudi's new comedy, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu.
The news dropped at a special launch event in Hyderabad this Friday, with director Ravipudi calling it a "sweet surprise."
Venkatesh has provided a voice-over for the film's title glimpse and is expected to appear in the film alongside Chiranjeevi, with a release planned for Sankranthi.
More about the film and other projects of Chiranjeevi
The film also stars Nayanthara and nods to Chiranjeevi's real name, Sivasankara Varaprasad.
This year, clips of Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara filming a wedding scene went viral, fueling early buzz.
Ravipudi is known for hit comedies like F2 and F3 with Venkatesh.
Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi has two more films lined up: Vishwambhara by Vassishta and an untitled project with Srikanth Odela.