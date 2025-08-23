Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh to star in Anil Ravipudi's 'Mana Shankara Varaprasad' Entertainment Aug 23, 2025

For the first time ever, Tollywood legends Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh are sharing the screen in Anil Ravipudi's new comedy, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu.

The news dropped at a special launch event in Hyderabad this Friday, with director Ravipudi calling it a "sweet surprise."

Venkatesh has provided a voice-over for the film's title glimpse and is expected to appear in the film alongside Chiranjeevi, with a release planned for Sankranthi.