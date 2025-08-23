Leading Hollywood studio to co-produce 'AA22xA6'? Here's what we know
What's the story
The highly anticipated film of Icon Star Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22xA6 and directed by Atlee, is in talks with a major Hollywood studio for co-production, reported 123Telugu. The project, which is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures, recently completed filming its introductory sequence on a grand scale. The discussions between the Hollywood studio and Sun Pictures are said to be in the early stages.
Marketing strategy
Hiring a USA-based creative agency for international marketing
In addition to the potential co-production deal, the team of AA22xA6 is also planning to hire a USA-based creative agency. The purpose of this collaboration would be to create a marketing strategy that effectively targets international audiences. This move indicates the team's intention to reach viewers beyond India.
Director's approach
Film to feature multiple leading ladies
Atlee's vision for AA22xA6 is said to be different from his previous commercial projects. Fans expect the film to take Indian cinema to a new level on the global stage. The cast includes Deepika Padukone as the female lead, with Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Mrunal Thakur reportedly also featuring in pivotal roles.