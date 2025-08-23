Leading Hollywood studio to co-produce 'AA22xA6'? Here's what we know

'AA22xA6' is in talks for Hollywood co-production

By Isha Sharma 09:59 am Aug 23, 2025

The highly anticipated film of Icon Star Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22xA6 and directed by Atlee, is in talks with a major Hollywood studio for co-production, reported 123Telugu. The project, which is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures, recently completed filming its introductory sequence on a grand scale. The discussions between the Hollywood studio and Sun Pictures are said to be in the early stages.