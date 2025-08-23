'The Office' spinoff 'The Paper' gets binge release; details here
What's the story
Peacock, the NBCUniversal-owned streaming platform, has announced that it will release all episodes of the sitcom The Paper on September 4. In India, the show will drop on JioHotstar on September 5. The decision to drop the full 10-episode season at once was made after receiving positive feedback from early viewers. Notably, initially, only four episodes were set to premiere on September 4, with two new episodes every Thursday until the season finale on September 25.
Show details
Cast and characters of 'The Paper'
The Paper, a spinoff of the beloved sitcom The Office, introduces a new editor-in-chief named Ned Sampson (played by Domhnall Gleeson). He is tasked with reviving the struggling Toledo Truth Teller newspaper in a Midwest town. The show also stars Sabrina Impacciatore from HBO's The White Lotus, Melvin Gregg from American Vandal, and comedians Alex Edelman and Gbemisola Ikumelo.
Trailer insights
Trailer and plot details
The trailer for The Paper features Oscar Nunez reprising his role as the disgruntled accountant from The Office. He hilariously refuses to participate in a new project, setting the tone for the show's comedic take on newsroom struggles. The official synopsis describes the series as a documentary crew that previously captured Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch, now focusing on a historic Midwestern newspaper and its publisher's efforts to revive it.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the trailer here
First trailer for #TheOffice follow-up series — ‘The Paper’ 🗞️— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 7, 2025
Premiering September 4 on Peacock pic.twitter.com/XDs86ySjpL