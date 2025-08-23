'The Paper' is a 10-episode season

'The Office' spinoff 'The Paper' gets binge release; details here

By Apoorva Rastogi 09:52 am Aug 23, 2025

Peacock, the NBCUniversal-owned streaming platform, has announced that it will release all episodes of the sitcom The Paper on September 4. In India, the show will drop on JioHotstar on September 5. The decision to drop the full 10-episode season at once was made after receiving positive feedback from early viewers. Notably, initially, only four episodes were set to premiere on September 4, with two new episodes every Thursday until the season finale on September 25.