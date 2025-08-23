Next Article
'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari': Varun-Janhvi's film wraps up
Varun Dhawan has finished filming "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari," the latest in the Dulhania series. This time, Janhvi Kapoor joins as the new lead, replacing Alia Bhatt.
Varun shared some fun behind-the-scenes photos with Janhvi, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf—one even hints at a colorful Holi scene reminiscent of "Balam Pichkari."
Film to release on October 2
Mark your calendars: the film hits theaters on October 2.
Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Shashank Khaitan, it'll go head-to-head with the much-hyped Kannada film "Kantara: Chapter 1."
Fans are eager to see how this Dulhania sequel stacks up against its big competition.