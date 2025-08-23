After 37 years, Govinda's wife Sunita files for divorce

From 'next life' comment to court proceedings: Timeline

Sunita voiced concerns about Govinda's fidelity earlier this year, saying, "I have told him that in my next life, he should not be my husband," hinting at deep-rooted marital strain.

Govinda has mostly skipped court proceedings so far.

The pair first met in the '80s and married in March 1987; their family is closely tied to Bollywood through relatives like Anand Singh.

Now, personal challenges are taking center stage for this once high-profile couple.