After 37 years, Govinda's wife Sunita files for divorce
Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, has filed for divorce after nearly four decades together. She's accused the veteran actor of adultery, cruelty, and desertion in her petition.
The couple shares two children—Tina and Yashvardhan. Since June 2024, the two have been trying to work things out, but there's been little sign of reconciliation.
From 'next life' comment to court proceedings: Timeline
Sunita voiced concerns about Govinda's fidelity earlier this year, saying, "I have told him that in my next life, he should not be my husband," hinting at deep-rooted marital strain.
Govinda has mostly skipped court proceedings so far.
The pair first met in the '80s and married in March 1987; their family is closely tied to Bollywood through relatives like Anand Singh.
Now, personal challenges are taking center stage for this once high-profile couple.