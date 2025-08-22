Erik Menendez denied parole after 10-hour-long hearing

Erik Menendez, one of the infamous Menendez brothers convicted for the 1989 murders of their parents in Beverly Hills, has been denied parole. The decision was made by California 's Board of Parole Hearings after a lengthy hearing on Thursday. This was Menendez's first attempt at securing parole since he and his older brother, Lyle, were resentenced by a judge in May . Lyle's hearing is set for Friday.

Parole denial 'You have not been a model prisoner' The parole board's decision was influenced by Menendez's behavior in prison and his criminal history before the murders. Parole board commissioner Robert Barton said, "Contrary to your supporters' beliefs, you have not been a model prisoner and frankly, we find that a little disturbing." He added, "Based on the legal standards, we find that you continue to pose an unreasonable risk to public safety."

Emotional hearing Menendez broke down while recounting the murders During the nearly 10-hour-long hearing, Menendez broke down while recounting the night he shot his parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, with a shotgun as they watched television. He reiterated his claim of self-defense, stating that they had been sexually abusing him. Despite this, a Los Angeles district attorney's office prosecutor opposed Menendez's release on the grounds that he was still an "unreasonable risk" to society and had no insight into his crimes.

Family support Family members and supporters testified on brothers' behalf Despite the opposition, a group of family members and supporters testified on Menendez's behalf during the hearing. They claimed that he had changed during his long sentence. Teresita Menendez-Baralt, Jose's sister, emotionally told the panel that she had forgiven Menendez for killing her brother and the trauma he caused their family. She expressed hope to welcome him into her home if granted parole.

Legal proceedings Everything to know about the Menendez brothers' case The Menendez brothers' murder trials were some of the most sensational cases of the last century. They claimed self-defense, alleging years of emotional and sexual abuse by their parents. However, prosecutors argued they were greedy and entitled monsters who planned the murders and lied to investigators while spending their parents' estate on luxury items. They weren't arrested until police received word of their admissions to a psychologist.