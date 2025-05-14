What's the story

Erik and Lyle Menendez, who have already served a life without parole sentence for around 35 years, were re-sentenced on Tuesday (local time) by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic.

The new sentence of 50 years to life makes them immediately eligible for parole. However, it doesn't guarantee their release from prison; they'll have to first appear before a parole board.

Once the board approves, the recommendation will go to California Governor Gavin Newsom, who could reject their release.