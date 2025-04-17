What's the story

Cristina Balan, a former engineer at Tesla, has won a significant round in her ongoing legal battle against the company and its CEO Elon Musk.

The dispute dates back to 2014, when Balan flagged safety concerns over a potential design flaw in the braking system of Tesla cars.

After she was fired and won a wrongful termination case, she filed a defamation lawsuit against the company in 2019, which has now been revived by a California appeal court.