What's the story

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has revealed plans to implant the artificial visual prosthesis of his company Neuralink, Blindsight, into a human by this year.

Musk, who recently held a Town Hall event in Wisconsin, sounded optimistic about the groundbreaking development.

He said Neuralink hopes, "to have a first device implant for humans enabling someone who is completely blind to see."