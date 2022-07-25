Business

Elon Musk denies affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Edited by Mudit Dube Jul 25, 2022, 11:36 am 3 min read

The alleged affair between Musk and Shanahan took place in December 2021.

Elon Musk has refuted a WSJ report, which claims that he was in a relationship with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife, leading the couple to file for a divorce. The report also alleged that Musk and Brin are no longer friends. Calling the report "total BS," Musk said there was "nothing romantic" between him and Brin's now ex-wife, Nicole Shanahan.

Context Why does this story matter?

Musk's liaison with Brin's now ex-wife allegedly happened after the former's break-up with his then-girlfriend singer Grimes. Brin and his spouse were also undergoing marital problems at that time.

Musk and Brin have been longtime friends and have regularly helped each other. If the report of their frosty relationship now is any true, this will just be another entry to Musk's book of controversies.

Accusations What did 'Wall Street Journal' say in its report?

The Wall Street Journal report has claimed that Musk and Shanahan engaged in a brief dalliance in early December last year at the Art Basel festival in Miami. It has also claimed that Musk "dropped to one knee in front of Mr. Brin and apologized profusely for the transgression, begging for forgiveness." Brin reportedly accepted the apology, but they are not on talking terms.

Fallout Brin, Shanahan were living together when liaison happened

Brin filed for divorce from Shanahan in January this year because of "irreconcilable differences," as mentioned in the court documents. WSJ claims that "the divorce filing was made several weeks after Mr. Brin learned of the brief affair." The report also adds that at the time of the alleged liaison, "Brin and his wife were separated but still living together."

Rebuttal There was nothing romantic with Shanahan, says Musk

Musk has junked the claims made against him in the WSJ report and said there was nothing romantic between Shanahan and him. In a tweet, he said, "This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! (sic)" "I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic," he added.

Twitter Post Musk calls 'WSJ's report 'craziest hit piece'

WSJ has run so many bs hit pieces on me and Tesla I’ve lost count! It’s embarrassing for them, frankly.



They once wrote an article saying FBI was about to arrest me, so I called FBI to ask what’s up and they said WSJ article was total bs.



Just more shortseller fud. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

Past instances A brief look at Musk's love life and controversies

Musk has five children with his ex-wife and author Justine Wilson. He also has two kids with Canadian singer Grimes. In November 2021, he reportedly had twins with a top executive at his neurotechnology firm Neuralink, named Shivon Zilis. The Tesla top boss now has nine children. He has also been accused of exposing himself to a flight attendant at his aerospace firm SpaceX.