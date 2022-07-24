Business

SBI customers can avail banking services via WhatsApp: Here's how

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 24, 2022, 06:12 pm 2 min read

State Bank of India (SBI), India's largest bank, is only a WhatsApp message away. No, we are not joking. SBI has launched its WhatsApp Banking service and that means, you can now view your Account Balance and Mini Statement without installing a new app or going to the ATM or bank branch. Customers can start using the service by sending a message. Here's how.

WhatsApp banking SBI chairman announced WhatsApp Banking service on July 1

SBI's decision to enter WhatsApp-based banking is to tap into the over 487 million user base of the instant messaging platform. Dinesh Khara, the public lender's chairman, had announced on July 1 that the bank is headed the WhatsApp way. With the WhatsApp Banking service, account holders will be able to check their Account Balance and Mini Statement without any hassle.

Your bank is now on WhatsApp. Get to know your Account Balance and view Mini Statement on the go.#WhatsAppBanking #SBI #WhatsApp #AmritMahotsav #BhimSBIPay pic.twitter.com/5lVlK68GoP — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 19, 2022

How to Send 'Hi' after registering with SBI's WhatsApp Banking

You have to first register your account for WhatsApp Banking services. To register, send 'WAREG' and your a/c number from your registered mobile number to +917208933148. Once registered, send "Hi" to +919022690226. Now, an automated message will ask you to pick from three options: Account Balance, Mini Statement, and De-Register from WhatsApp Banking. Type the corresponding number and press enter.

Credit card Use SBI Card's WhatsApp Connect to avail credit card-related services

SBI's WhatsApp-based banking service does not end there. SBI credit card users can use WhatsApp Connect feature. Cardholders can avail the service by sending a WhatsApp message 'OPTIN' to 9004022022 or giving a missed call at 08080945040 from their registered mobile number or by using the app. Customers can check their Account Summary, Reward Points, Outstanding Balance, make card payments, and more via WhatsApp.

Problem Some users are facing issues with SBI's WhatsApp Banking

SBI is not the first bank in India to provide WhatsApp-based banking services. HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank, among others already provide WhatsApp banking. Despite having existing models to learn from, it seems that SBI is struggling with its WhatsApp Banking. Since its launch, some users have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure with the service.

Service not working pic.twitter.com/yMDgwf6C0Z — Vikash Kumar 🇮🇳 (@vikaskbr) July 19, 2022