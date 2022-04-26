Entertainment

Elon Musk buys Twitter; Jameela Jamil will 'never tweet again'

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 26, 2022, 12:06 pm 3 min read

Jameela Jamil (right) quits Twitter after Elon Musk (left) gains control over the platform

British actor Jameela Jamil will "never tweet again." The The Good Place actor led the brigade of celebrities leaving Twitter in the wake of Tesla CEO Elon Musk taking over Twitter via a $44B deal on Tuesday. Just before sealing the pact, Musk had urged his "worst critics" to "remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means." But, clearly Jamil wasn't convinced.

Twitter will now become a privately held company.

In his first tweet after the takeover, Musk wrote, "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated."

He added that he wants to make Twitter "better than ever" with new features.

However, many like Jamil weren't buying this.

The actor-activist's final tweets read, "Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold (her dog's name)." "I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck," she added.

Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold. I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fBDOuEYI3e — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 25, 2022

"One good thing about Elon buying twitter is that I will *FINALLY* leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here. So it's win win for you all really," Jamil had written when rumors suggested Musk will buy Twitter. To note, Jamil is not the only celebrity to be in the negative of this takeover. Jeff Bezos had questioned the deal, too.

Responding to a reporter's tweet about the possible Chinese links to the Musk-Twitter deal, Bezos remarked, "Interesting question...Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square?" However, hours later, his tweet read, "My own answer to this question is probably not. The more likely outcome in this regard is complexity in China for Tesla, rather than censorship at Twitter."

"But we'll see. Musk is extremely good at navigating this kind of complexity," Bezos ended his series of tweets, before it could give rise to any controversy. Notably, Bezos and Musk are rivals in the outer space, with both investing millions to explore the universe.