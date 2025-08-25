'Modi himself included his post': Shah backs criminal netas bill

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday defended the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025. The bill seeks to remove a prime minister, Union minister, or state chief minister from office if they are jailed for 30 days in connection with an offense punishable by five years or more. "The prime minister himself has included the post of PM in this," Shah said.

Protest criticism Can a leader run country from jail? Shah asks Shah slammed the opposition's protests against the bills, which they had called "black bills." He said he and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "completely reject" the notion that a country cannot be run without a jailed leader. "Can a chief minister, prime minister, or any leader run the country from jail? Does that suit the dignity of our democracy?" he asked.

Governance impact What is the objection to this? Shah on parliamentary majority Shah also addressed concerns that the proposed law would affect the parliamentary majority. He said if a member is jailed, other members will run the government, and the jailed member can return after getting bail. "What is the objection to this?" he asked. The home minister also slammed opposition protests in Parliament during the tabling of the bill, saying such protests are allowed but shouldn't disrupt discussions in both Houses of Parliament.