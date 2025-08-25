'Modi himself included his post': Shah backs criminal netas bill
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday defended the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025. The bill seeks to remove a prime minister, Union minister, or state chief minister from office if they are jailed for 30 days in connection with an offense punishable by five years or more. "The prime minister himself has included the post of PM in this," Shah said.
Can a leader run country from jail? Shah asks
Shah slammed the opposition's protests against the bills, which they had called "black bills." He said he and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "completely reject" the notion that a country cannot be run without a jailed leader. "Can a chief minister, prime minister, or any leader run the country from jail? Does that suit the dignity of our democracy?" he asked.
What is the objection to this? Shah on parliamentary majority
Shah also addressed concerns that the proposed law would affect the parliamentary majority. He said if a member is jailed, other members will run the government, and the jailed member can return after getting bail. "What is the objection to this?" he asked. The home minister also slammed opposition protests in Parliament during the tabling of the bill, saying such protests are allowed but shouldn't disrupt discussions in both Houses of Parliament.
Proposed law to be sent to joint committee for review
Shah said the proposed law will be sent to a joint committee of both Houses for review. He emphasized that during voting, opinions can be expressed but shouldn't disrupt discussions. "Since this is a constitutional amendment, it requires a two-thirds majority," he added. The home minister also questioned whether it's appropriate for the bill not to be presented in Parliament due to protests.