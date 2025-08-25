'One shouldn't stretch it': Shah on ex-VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reacted to Jagdeep Dhankhar 's resignation as Vice President of India. He said that Dhankhar resigned due to personal health reasons and did good work during his tenure. "Dhankhar ji was sitting on a constitutional post and during his tenure, he did good work according to the constitution," Shah said, adding that "one should not try to stretch it too much and find something."

Resignation details Letter stated health reasons: Shah Dhankhar resigned last month to "prioritize health care and abide by medical advice." His resignation sparked speculation, especially as it came on the first day of Parliament's Monsoon Session. However, Shah clarified that Dhankhar's resignation letter clearly stated health reasons for his decision. The letter also expressed gratitude toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers for a good tenure.

Speculation and upcoming election Speculation over Dhankhar's resignation Despite Shah's clarification, there has been speculation about Dhankhar's whereabouts and the reasons behind his resignation. The Vice President had an unscheduled meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan hours before his resignation, but no official statement was made regarding their discussion. The vacancy left by Dhankhar's resignation will be filled in the upcoming vice presidential election on September 9.