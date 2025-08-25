Kamal Haasan backs Tamil Nadu's state education policy, slams NEP

Language policy

Haasan slams NEP's 3-language formula

Haasan also slammed the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 for its three-language formula, which includes mother tongue, English, and another Indian language. He implied that Hindi was the other language in question. "We know what the other Indian language is," he said. The actor-politician also stressed the importance of a relevant and less burdensome curriculum. "The relevance of curriculum and reducing pressure is very important. Children should move forward without confusion. Wisdom is the path ahead," he said