Kamal Haasan backs Tamil Nadu's state education policy, slams NEP
What's the story
Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan has voiced his support for Tamil Nadu's State Education Policy (SEP). He stressed that "Education must be restored to the State List" from the Concurrent List. "If the Union truly stands for Cooperative Federalism, it should begin with Education," he said, arguing that states understand their people and culture best.
Language policy
Haasan slams NEP's 3-language formula
Haasan also slammed the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 for its three-language formula, which includes mother tongue, English, and another Indian language. He implied that Hindi was the other language in question. "We know what the other Indian language is," he said. The actor-politician also stressed the importance of a relevant and less burdensome curriculum. "The relevance of curriculum and reducing pressure is very important. Children should move forward without confusion. Wisdom is the path ahead," he said
Curriculum relevance
Actor-politician advocates for state autonomy in education
Haasan stressed that students should master two languages and learn others based on practical need. He said real-time translation tools make language imposition unnecessary. The SEP includes subjects like the Constitution, financial literacy, and environmental studies to ensure a relevant curriculum. "Let us not trouble our children," he said, advocating for state autonomy in education to ensure inclusivity and relevance.