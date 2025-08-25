'Audience is always ready': 'Vash' director on sequel, 'Shaitaan's success

Yagnik revealed that he faced skepticism when he first pitched Vash. "For years, people told me this idea won't work. When I first pitched Vash, the response was that such a psychological horror film was not suited for the Gujarati audience," he told Mid-Day. "But I believed in it. The movie proved that the audience is always ready for fresh storytelling." This belief led him to make a sequel starring Janki Bodiwala and Hiten Kumar. It releases on Wednesday.

Remake success

On 'Shaitaan,' the Hindi adaptation

Yagnik is still in awe that his film was chosen for a Hindi adaptation by Ajay Devgn. He said, "Producer Murlidhar Chattwani saw Vash and felt it had the potential for a Hindi version." "Soon, Kumar ji [Mangat Pathak] and Ajay sir watched it and liked it. That's how the remake was set in motion." "For me, it was a huge achievement to see my film being remade on a big scale with such a prestigious production house."