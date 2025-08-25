'Audience is always ready': 'Vash' director on sequel, 'Shaitaan's success
What's the story
Krishnadev Yagnik, the director of the Gujarati horror film Vash (2023), is excited about the release of its sequel, Vash Vivash Level 2. The first part was a sleeper hit that defied initial skepticism from Gujarati cinema insiders. Not only did it inspire a Hindi remake titled Shaitaan (2024), but it also scored a National Award win. Now, Yagnik is looking forward to the next installment in his franchise.
Director's perspective
'For years, people told me this idea won't work'
Yagnik revealed that he faced skepticism when he first pitched Vash. "For years, people told me this idea won't work. When I first pitched Vash, the response was that such a psychological horror film was not suited for the Gujarati audience," he told Mid-Day. "But I believed in it. The movie proved that the audience is always ready for fresh storytelling." This belief led him to make a sequel starring Janki Bodiwala and Hiten Kumar. It releases on Wednesday.
Remake success
On 'Shaitaan,' the Hindi adaptation
Yagnik is still in awe that his film was chosen for a Hindi adaptation by Ajay Devgn. He said, "Producer Murlidhar Chattwani saw Vash and felt it had the potential for a Hindi version." "Soon, Kumar ji [Mangat Pathak] and Ajay sir watched it and liked it. That's how the remake was set in motion." "For me, it was a huge achievement to see my film being remade on a big scale with such a prestigious production house."