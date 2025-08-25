Next Article
'Love and War': Ranbir-Vicky's desert chase sets internet abuzz
A leaked set video from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love and War has everyone talking.
The clip features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in a high-speed desert chase, with one actor in an XUV and the other in a jeep, hinting at the intense rivalry between their Army officer characters as they both vie for Alia Bhatt's character.
The film is set to hit theaters in March 2026.
'Love and War': Bhansali is all set to recreate 'Sanju' magic
This marks Kapoor and Kaushal's first big-screen face-off since Sanju, with Alia Bhatt playing a key part in the drama.
Director Bhansali is reportedly loving their chemistry during these tense scenes, especially after personally coaching Kapoor to bring out his character's darker, more aggressive side.