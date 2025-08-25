'Love and War': Ranbir-Vicky's desert chase sets internet abuzz Entertainment Aug 25, 2025

A leaked set video from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love and War has everyone talking.

The clip features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in a high-speed desert chase, with one actor in an XUV and the other in a jeep, hinting at the intense rivalry between their Army officer characters as they both vie for Alia Bhatt's character.

The film is set to hit theaters in March 2026.