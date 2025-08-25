Next Article
'Ek Chatur Naar' trailer: Neil-Divya's comedy thriller promises laughter, suspense
The trailer for Ek Chatur Naar just dropped, giving us a sneak peek at a film that blends sharp humor with suspense and mind games.
Neil Nitin Mukesh and Divya Khossla lead the cast, with Umesh Shukla directing.
Supporting cast, release date
Alongside the leads, you'll spot familiar faces like Chhaya Kadam, Sushant Singh, Rajniesh Duggal, Zakir Hussain, and more.
If you're into comedy thrillers with an ensemble cast, mark your calendar: Ek Chatur Naar hits Indian theaters on September 12, 2025.
This is another big project for Mukesh after his recent Hai Junoon - Dream Dare Dominate appearance.