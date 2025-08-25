What is oligometastatic cancer? Tannishtha Chatterjee reveals Stage-4 diagnosis

National Film Award -winning actor Tannishtha Chatterjee has revealed that she was diagnosed with stage-4 oligometastatic cancer eight months ago. The actor shared the news on Instagram , posting photos of herself bald but smiling and spending time with friends from the industry. In her post, she expressed gratitude to all the women who supported her during this challenging time. While she has found support during her trying time, let's understand the disease better.

Definition What is oligometastatic cancer? According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), oligometastatic cancer is an intermediate stage of cancer between localized and widespread disease. It occurs when cells from the original tumor spread to one or a few sites in the body, forming new tumors. "Oligo" means "few," and can be treated more aggressively as compared to extensive metastasis.

Emotional post 'Can't get worse than this' In her Instagram post, Chatterjee wrote, "So the last 8 months have been incredibly difficult- to put it mildly. As if losing my father to cancer was not enough. 8 months back I got diagnosed of stage 4 oligometastatic cancer (sic)." She added, "It can't get worse than this. A 70-year-old mother and a 9-year-old daughter... both totally dependent on me."

Support Post not about pain, but love and strength Chatterjee emphasized that her post was not about pain, but about love and strength. She wrote, "But in the darkest moments, I discovered an extraordinary kind of love... I found it in my amazing friends and my family, whose unwavering support brought genuine smiles to my face." "In a world racing toward AI and robots, it's the irreplaceable compassion of real passionate humans that is saving me."

Industry response Industry friends come forward to support her Soon after Chatterjee shared her post, several industry friends and colleagues left supportive comments. Ali Fazal wrote, "You rockstar you. We all rooting for you.. nothin in this world that's stronger than you." Dia Mirza commented, "We love you Tan Tan. You are our very own warrior princess." Konkona Sen Sharma said she was "incredible and inspiring!!" Earlier, in June, the actor had announced her Stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis.