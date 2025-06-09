Tannishtha Chatterjee opens up about Stage IV breast cancer battle
What's the story
Actor-director Tannishtha Chatterjee recently opened up about her battle with Stage IV breast cancer. The news comes four months after her diagnosis, which she received while working on a film.
In an exclusive interview with ETimes, she spoke about the emotional and physical toll of the disease and how it has changed her perspective on life and health.
Emotional toll
'Within 5 days of losing my dad...'
Chatterjee, who recently lost her father to cancer, said she was devastated by the news of her diagnosis.
"For the first time, I am tired of being strong."
"Last year, I lost my father to cancer. I had no time to grieve because I had the responsibility of my mother...I had to be strong for them."
"Within five days of losing my dad, I was back on the set of my film Ek Ruka Hua Faisla."
Health advice
Chatterjee advises women to get mammography done
Chatterjee emphasized the importance of not taking one's health for granted.
"I was extremely proud that I had never faced any health issues before. In fact, I was arrogant because I was healthy."
"I would advise women over the age of 40 to undergo mammography as early detection can be beneficial."
She also revealed that she has undergone six chemotherapy sessions so far.
Support network
Her friends have been by her side
Chatterjee's sister, who lives in the US, has been a major source of support for her.
She also revealed that her friends Shabana Azmi, Richa Chadha, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vidya Balan, Divya Dutta, Urmila Matondkar, and Dia Mirza have been by her side during this difficult time.
Chatterjee is known for movies like Parched, Yellow Bus, Joram, and many more.
She also plans to collaborate with actor Sharib Hashmi on a live performance for cancer awareness.