Chatterjee, who recently lost her father to cancer, said she was devastated by the news of her diagnosis.

"For the first time, I am tired of being strong."

"Last year, I lost my father to cancer. I had no time to grieve because I had the responsibility of my mother...I had to be strong for them."

"Within five days of losing my dad, I was back on the set of my film Ek Ruka Hua Faisla."