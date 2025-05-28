'Absolute lie': Unni Mukundan denies assault allegations
What's the story
Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has refuted the recent assault allegations made by Vipin Kumar, who claimed to be his manager, though Unni clarified that Vipin was only a public relations officer (PRO).
The controversy erupted after Kumar lodged a police complaint alleging that Mukundan verbally and physically assaulted him for posting a positive review of Tovino Thomas's film Narivetta on social media.
The matter soon became a hot topic online with widespread condemnation.
Statement
Mukundan's statement: 'Vipin was never my personal manager'
In his Instagram Story, Mukundan denied the allegations and clarified that Kumar was "never assigned as my personal manager ever."
He said, "There was no physical attack at any point in time as he claims, and the allegations put forth are absolutely false and untrue."
"Please verify the same before arriving at any conclusion," he added.
Allegations
Mukundan accused Kumar of unprofessional conduct and harassment
Mukundan alleged that he had received several complaints about Kumar's unprofessional behavior, including gossip and interference in his work.
He also claimed that Kumar accessed his digital data and made verbal threats to defame him.
"He even went to the extent of contacting a female actor and asking her to marry me, which had led to a major altercation between me and him," Mukundan revealed.
Evidence
Mukundan suggested CCTV footage could prove his innocence
Mukundan claimed that the incident location was under CCTV surveillance.
He said, "I started getting many complaints regarding Vipin for gossiping and loose talk, from new and reputed filmmakers."
The actor alleged that Kumar had a public spat with a crew member during the shoot of Marco, which caused trouble for the film.
Industry interference
Mukundan expressed concern over industry colleagues' involvement
In a strong closing statement, Mukundan said, "Every word spoken by this individual is an absolute lie. I deny all allegations. I'm an easy target; he is threatening and harassing me for some undue gain and benefits."
He expressed concern that others in the industry might be aiding Kumar in efforts to tarnish his career.
"I believe in truth, though I may be subjected to all sorts of victimization and harassment," Mukundan concluded.