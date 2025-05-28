What's the story

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has refuted the recent assault allegations made by Vipin Kumar, who claimed to be his manager, though Unni clarified that Vipin was only a public relations officer (PRO).

The controversy erupted after Kumar lodged a police complaint alleging that Mukundan verbally and physically assaulted him for posting a positive review of Tovino Thomas's film Narivetta on social media.

The matter soon became a hot topic online with widespread condemnation.