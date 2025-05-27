Malayalam actor accused of assaulting manager, police complaint filed
What's the story
Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, who recently starred in the action film Marco, has been accused of assaulting his former manager, Vipin Kumar.
The complaint was reportedly filed by Kumar at the Info Park Police Station in Kochi after he sought medical treatment for his injuries.
The alleged incident occurred after Kumar posted a positive review of Tovino Thomas's latest film Narivetta on social media, which reportedly angered Mukundan.
Assault details
Mukundan allegedly assaulted Kumar at his Kochi residence
According to Asianet, the alleged assault took place at Kumar's flat in Kochi.
The manager claimed that Mukundan verbally abused and physically assaulted him.
The police have confirmed that they have recorded a detailed statement from Kumar, but a formal case against Mukundan is yet to be registered as the investigation is still underway.
More details are still awaited, and the Marco actor has not made any statement or clarification yet.
Past controversies
Mukundan's previous legal troubles and current projects
This isn't the first time Mukundan has found himself in legal trouble.
In 2018, he was accused of sexual harassment by a woman during a meeting at his Edappally residence to discuss a project.
The Kerala High Court dismissed the case in 2023 after the complainant confirmed that they had settled the matter out of court.
On the work front, he was last seen in Get-Set Baby and is currently filming Mindiyum Paranjum.