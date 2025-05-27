What's the story

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, who recently starred in the action film Marco, has been accused of assaulting his former manager, Vipin Kumar.

The complaint was reportedly filed by Kumar at the Info Park Police Station in Kochi after he sought medical treatment for his injuries.

The alleged incident occurred after Kumar posted a positive review of Tovino Thomas's latest film Narivetta on social media, which reportedly angered Mukundan.