What's the story

Following bombshell accusations, Hollywood actor Blake Lively's lawyer has strongly rejected the blackmail allegations involving pop icon Taylor Swift.

The allegations were leveled by Bryan Freedman, the lawyer of Justin Baldoni, who is embroiled in a $400 million lawsuit with Lively.

Freedman alleged Lively threatened to shame Swift unless she publicly supported her.

However, Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds's lawyer, Michael Gottlieb, has called it "completely false."