Summarize Simplifying... In short Jason Kelce, during an ESPN College GameDay event, smashed a fan's phone after the fan used a homophobic slur about Kelce's brother, Travis, who is dating pop star Taylor Swift.

The incident was caught on video, with Kelce later returning the broken phone to the fan.

Travis and Swift's high-profile relationship has been a topic of interest since they started dating in 2023. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The incident took place on Saturday

Jason Kelce destroys fan's phone over homophobic slur about brother

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:16 pm Nov 03, 202412:16 pm

What's the story Retired Philadelphia Eagles star, Jason Kelce, got into a scuffle with a Penn State football fan who hurled a homophobic slur at his brother, Travis Kelce. The incident took place outside Beaver Stadium during the Penn State-Ohio State game on Saturday (November 2). A video of the incident has since gone viral, racking up over 25 million views within hours of being shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Homophobic slur

The fan made derogatory remarks about Travis and Taylor Swift

In the video, a man can be heard shouting at Jason, "Hey, Kelce. How does it feel your brother's a f----- dating Taylor Swift?" The derogatory term was aimed at Travis who has been dating pop star Taylor Swift since 2023. After this comment, Jason is seen turning around to confront the man before grabbing his phone and smashing it on the ground.

Aftermath

Jason's response and aftermath of the incident

Additional footage revealed a closer view of Kelce smashing the phone on asphalt, before picking it up and walking away. The phone's owner, identified as a Penn State fan due to his hoodie, was seen closely following Kelce before the altercation. In another clip, after getting his broken phone from Kelce, he is heard saying "Give me my phone, bro," to which Kelce responds with "Who's the f----- now?"

ESPN appearance

Kelce was attending the game for ESPN's College GameDay

Kelce was at Beaver Stadium for an appearance on ESPN's College GameDay when the incident occurred. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Nittany Lions in Saturday's game with a score of 20-13. PEOPLE reached out to a representative for Kelce and ESPN but did not immediately receive a response regarding the incident.

High-profile romance

Travis and Swift's relationship has been in the spotlight

Travis and Swift's relationship has been a hot topic since they started dating in 2023. The couple is frequently spotted supporting each other at their games and concerts. There are also rumors that they are planning to get married soon but are currently waiting for a prenup due to their high net worths.