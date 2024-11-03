Summarize Simplifying... In short Famed filmmakers, including Todd Phillips, George Miller, and Sean Baker, believe in the enduring appeal of movie theaters, despite the rise of streaming platforms.

However, they suggest that the cinema experience could benefit from some updates, such as reducing pre-movie commercials.

Meanwhile, Phillips's latest film, a sequel to the 2019 Joker, has struggled at the box office, failing to match the success of its predecessor.

Todd Phillips's recent comments on cinema

'Stop showing commercials before movies': Todd Phillips's plea to theaters

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:56 am Nov 03, 202411:56 am

What's the story Todd Phillips, the acclaimed director of Joker: Folie a Deux, has proposed a unique solution to enhance the cinematic experience: eliminating pre-show commercials. In a recent discussion with Empire magazine about the future of cinema and entertainment, he stated, "Stop showing commercials before the movies. We've paid for our tickets. We're excited to be there." He believes that these advertisements "tend to take the air out of the room."

Filmmaker's faith

Phillips joined filmmakers in expressing confidence in theaters

Phillips joined other famed filmmakers including George Miller, Sean Baker, and Daniel Scheinert in being confident that movie theaters will remain relevant. However, despite that belief, they concurred that the theatrical experience could use a few updates. Miller reiterated the timelessness of cinemas by saying, "We are hard-wired to gather in the sharing of stories."

Industry debate

Filmmakers debated over streaming versus traditional cinema

The conversation also addressed how filmmakers are moving toward streaming platforms and digital cinematography. Baker was worried about this, while Freaks and Geeks creator Paul Feig praised streamers for their contribution to the changing industry. Scheinert stressed that theaters will always be in vogue because they "encourage community," which is what audiences ultimately want.

Film fallout

Phillips's recent film faced criticism and commercial failure

Phillips's latest film, made on a budget of around $200 million by Warner Bros., neither impressed critics nor drew a big audience. The film is now expected to lose an amount equal to its production cost. Paul Schrader, a fellow filmmaker, bashed the film harshly, while Quentin Tarantino praised the DC movie as a bold statement against Hollywood and its viewers.

Box office performance

'Joker: Folie a Deux' struggled to match predecessor's success

Despite the criticism, Phillips's Joker sequel is playing in US theaters. It has been long replaced in Indian halls. However, it has struggled to replicate the $1 billion success of its 2019 predecessor. Since its release on October 4, the sequel has only grossed $201 million worldwide. The film is also available for home viewing on PVOD platforms.