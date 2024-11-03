'Stop showing commercials before movies': Todd Phillips's plea to theaters
Todd Phillips, the acclaimed director of Joker: Folie a Deux, has proposed a unique solution to enhance the cinematic experience: eliminating pre-show commercials. In a recent discussion with Empire magazine about the future of cinema and entertainment, he stated, "Stop showing commercials before the movies. We've paid for our tickets. We're excited to be there." He believes that these advertisements "tend to take the air out of the room."
Phillips joined filmmakers in expressing confidence in theaters
Phillips joined other famed filmmakers including George Miller, Sean Baker, and Daniel Scheinert in being confident that movie theaters will remain relevant. However, despite that belief, they concurred that the theatrical experience could use a few updates. Miller reiterated the timelessness of cinemas by saying, "We are hard-wired to gather in the sharing of stories."
Filmmakers debated over streaming versus traditional cinema
The conversation also addressed how filmmakers are moving toward streaming platforms and digital cinematography. Baker was worried about this, while Freaks and Geeks creator Paul Feig praised streamers for their contribution to the changing industry. Scheinert stressed that theaters will always be in vogue because they "encourage community," which is what audiences ultimately want.
Phillips's recent film faced criticism and commercial failure
Phillips's latest film, made on a budget of around $200 million by Warner Bros., neither impressed critics nor drew a big audience. The film is now expected to lose an amount equal to its production cost. Paul Schrader, a fellow filmmaker, bashed the film harshly, while Quentin Tarantino praised the DC movie as a bold statement against Hollywood and its viewers.
'Joker: Folie a Deux' struggled to match predecessor's success
Despite the criticism, Phillips's Joker sequel is playing in US theaters. It has been long replaced in Indian halls. However, it has struggled to replicate the $1 billion success of its 2019 predecessor. Since its release on October 4, the sequel has only grossed $201 million worldwide. The film is also available for home viewing on PVOD platforms.