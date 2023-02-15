Entertainment

Lady Gaga's first look from 'Joker 2' revealed

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 15, 2023, 11:44 am 1 min read

Joker is hailed as one of the best works, if not the best, by director Todd Phillips. Its much-anticipated sequel named Joker 2 is on its way and fans are bracing themselves to watch Joaquin Phoenix's magnificent portrayal again. Phillips took to social media to share Lady Gaga's first look in the film, captioning it as: "Happy Valentines Day."

Gaga will be playing Harley Quinn

As per reports, Gaga will be essaying Harley Quinn's role. This will mark her second acting venture after the much-acclaimed A Star is Born (2018). This is her second collaboration with Phillips as the latter produced her debut film. The upcoming sequel is under production and is slated to release on October 4, 2024. It will be arriving amid DC Studios's transition.

