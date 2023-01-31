Hollywood director Tarsem Singh helms first Indian film, 'Dear Jassi'
Director Tarsem Singh is making a comeback in feature films with his first Indian project titled Dear Jassi. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared a photo and revealed that the team has completed a 50-day schedule in Punjab and will be going to Canada for a two-week shoot. Not much is revealed about the film but Singh has termed it as his "passion project."
More about the project
Singh's directorial is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Wakaoo Films, Creative Strokes, and Singh. This marks T-Series's first foray into mainstream international cinema. Singh has directed some acclaimed films in his filmography. He debuted with the Oscar-nominated film The Cell (2000). He went on to make films like The Fall (2006), Immortals (2011), Mirror Mirror (2012), and Self/less (2015).