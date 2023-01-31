Entertainment

'Michael': Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar to play 'King of Pop'

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 31, 2023, 12:11 pm 1 min read

Jaafar Jackson to play Michael Jackson in upcoming biopic

Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of Michael Jackson, will be donning the character of "King of Pop" in the upcoming film Michael directed by Antoine Fuqua. The project will be bankrolled by Lionsgate and reportedly will go on floors in 2023. It will be produced by Graham King, producer of the much-acclaimed Bohemian Rhapsody, and the script is penned by John Logan.

Jaafar debuted as a singer in 2019

Fuqua shared the news with a photo of Jaafar practicing one of MJ's iconic steps. MJ's mother said, "Jaafar embodies my son. It's so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers." Jaafar is a singer who debuted with his single Got Me Singing in 2019. Lionsgate stated that the biopic will address all aspects of the pop star.

