SAG Awards 2023 nominations list: 'Everything Everywhere...,' 'The Banshees...' lead

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 12, 2023, 11:39 am 3 min read

Nominations for the SAG Awards 2023 were announced on Thursday (IST)

While everyone's still celebrating the winners of the Golden Globe Awards, the Screen Actor Guild (SAG) Awards have announced nominations in all categories for 2023. Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin led the nominations by securing a spot in five categories each. Take a look at the nomination list here, along with when and where to watch the award presentation.

Here's when and where to watch SAG Awards 2023

While the nominations were announced on Thursday (IST), the awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on February 26 at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The show will be broadcast on YouTube after SAG's deal with TNT and TBS expired last year. However, if you don't want to watch it on YouTube, you can also watch it on Netflix later.

Actors in a leading role (Motion Picture)

Female in a leading role Cate Blanchett for Tar Viola Davis for The Woman King Ana de Armas for Blonde Danielle Deadwyler for Till Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once Male in a leading role Austin Butler for Elvis Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin Brendan Fraser for The Whale Bill Nighy for Living Adam Sandler for The Hustle

Actors in supporting roles (Motion Picture)

Female Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Hong Chau for The Whale Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu for Everything Everywhere All at Once Male Paul Dano for The Fablemans Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan for The Banshees of Inisherin Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once Eddie Redmayne for The Good Nurse

Actors in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Female Emily Blunt for The English Jessica Chastain for George & Tammy Julie Garner for Inventing Anna Niecy Nash-Betts for Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout Male Steve Carell for The Patient Taron Egerton for Black Bird Sam Elliott for 1883 Paul Walter Hauser for Black Bird Evan Peters for Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Actors in a Comedy Series

Female Christina Applegate for Dead to Me Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary Jenna Ortega for Wednesday Jean Smart for Hacks Male Anthony Carrigan for Barry Bill Hader for Barry Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building Jeremy Allen White for The Bear

Actors in Drama Series

Female actor in a drama series Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown Julia Garner for Ozark Laura Linney for Ozark Zendaya for Euphoria Male in a drama series Jonathan Banks for Better Call Saul Jason Bateman for Ozark Jeff Bridges for The Old Man Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul Adam Scott for Severance

Other nominations in Drama Series

Apart from the nominations for leading actors and actresses in Drama Series, take a look at some other nominations in Drama: Ensemble in a Drama Series Better Call Saul The Crown Ozark Severance The White Lotus Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series Andor The Boys House of the Dragon Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Stranger Things

Other awards in Motion Picture

The nominations for two more categories - Cast and Stunt Ensemble were also announced. Take a look. Cast in a Motion Picture Babylon The Banshees of Inisherin Everything Everywhere All at Once The Fablemans Women Talking Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture Avatar: The Way of Water The Batman Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Top Gun: Maverick The Woman King