OTT: Where to watch Golden Globe Awards 2023 winners

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 12, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

OTT platforms of all Golden Globe Awards winners

The Golden Globe Awards did not air for the last two years due to its organizer Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) receiving heavy flak for unethical business practices. The prestigious award ceremony was aired by NBC this time and the victorious films are receiving praise worldwide. Most of the winners are streaming on OTT and here's where you can watch them.

'The Banshees of Inisherin'

The Martin McDonagh directorial is a tragicomedy revolving around two lifelong friends and it received a record of eight nominations at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony. The film won three of them in the categories—Best Film (Musical or Comedy), Best Screenplay, and Best Actor (Musical or Comedy). This sad yet beautiful drama is out on OTT and can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.

Films in the Best Actor Motion Picture categories

The Best Actor in the Motion Picture banner had six categories which included two under Musical or Comedy, and four under Drama. Elvis, Tar, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Everything Everywhere All at Once bagged the awards. Elvis can be watched on HBO Max, whereas Tar and Everything Everywhere All at Once are not streaming on any platform as of now.

Best Actor TV Series, Best Supporting Actor categories

The Best Actor in TV Series had four categories (Euphoria, Yellowstone, Abbott Elementary, The Bear were the winners) and Best Supporting Actor had two categories (Abbott Elementary and Ozark won). Euphoria is available on Disney+, whereas Yellowstone can be watched on Paramount+. Abbott Elementary aired on ABC and is available on Disney+, The Bear is on Hulu and Disney+, and Ozark is on Netflix.

Films that won in the other categories

The other awards were bagged by projects including India's RRR (Naatu Naatu for Best Original Song). The other winning projects were The White Lotus, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, The Dropout, Black Bird, Babylon, Argentina, 1985, and Pinocchio. Both The White Lotus and The Dropout are available on Disney+ Hotstar, whereas Blackbird can be watched on Apple TV.

'Argentina, 1985' is available on Amazon Prime Video

Babylon will reportedly stream on Paramount+ and Voot, while RRR, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio are available on Netflix. Argentina, 1985 is available on Amazon Prime Video. The ones not mentioned will stream on OTT soon.