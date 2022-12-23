Entertainment

'Avatar 2,' 'Cirkus': Tracking box office collections of new releases

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 23, 2022

Take a look at how the recently released movies are performing

The year may be nearing its end, but there is no stopping the film industry. In recent months, several movies from various industries have done their part in bringing the audience back to the theaters. Films like Drishyam 2, Connect, Cirkus, and Avatar: The Way of Water are the recent-most entries in this list. So, how are these films performing at the box office?

'Drishyam 2'

After running in the cinema halls for more than 30 days, Drishyam 2 is only now seeing a drop in footfalls. On its 36th day, the film collected Rs. 50,000 in all languages. Starring Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in the lead roles, the film managed to collect Rs. 224.60cr so far. The film was directed by Jeethu Joseph, who helmed the original version.

#Cirkus

Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde's Cirkus opened to negative reviews from critics and fans. The film is facing stiff competition from Avatar: The Way of Water. On its opening day's morning show, Circus saw 15-18% audience occupancy, which is not good news. But since Christmas weekend is coming up, let us wait and see how things go for the movie in the upcoming days.

'Avatar: The Way of Water'

The most-awaited second installment of James Cameron's epic sci-fi drama Avatar: The Way of Water was released on December 16 and it has been receiving a tremendous response from fans and critics alike. So far, the movie has collected Rs. 193.30cr in India. Per predictions, it looks like the film will cross the Rs. 200cr mark before its second weekend.

'Connect'

Nayanthara's latest offering Connect directed by Ashwin Saravanan was released on Thursday. The supernatural thriller received a positive response from fans and critics. On its opening day, Connect collected close to Rs. 1cr in Tamil Nadu, while its worldwide box office collection stands at Rs. 1.25cr. It is to be seen if the positive word-of-mouth reviews help in the film's box office collection.