5 exciting new Disney-backed sequels arriving in 2022 and 2023

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 29, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Disney's roster for 2022 and 2023 looks promising

Disney's 2022-2023 roster, as revealed at the CinemaCon 2022, seems to be a proper popcorn-grabber! At the event, the firm's presentation started with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is releasing next month. Apart from this, its slate included many other sequels/threequels, or whatever you call it, of previously released blockbusters. Here are the top five such films coming from Disney's stable.

#1 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

For Thor (Chris Hemsworth), his "super hero-ing days are over." But, he is soon called back to work when Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) arrives to eliminate all the god-like aliens. Thor teams up with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who is now the Mighty Thor, to stop Gorr. Thor: Love and Thunder will release on July 8, 2022.

#2 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release on November 11, 2022. The sequel will be, sadly, without the original lead late actor Chadwick Boseman. New reports claim that the female leads Shuri (Letitia Wright), Nakia ( Lupita Nyong'o') and Okoye (Danai Gurira) will be at the forefront of their force. Rumors suggest that anti-hero Namor the Sub-Mariner (born Namor McKenzie) might be the villain.

#3 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

After over a decade, director James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is finally scheduled for its December 16, 2022 release. Its prequel, Avatar, which was released in 2009 is also scheduled to get a re-release on September 23. Avatar: The Way of Water will explore the underwater world of Pandora and also focus on Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri's (Zoe Saldana) family.

#4 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), will premiere after Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special hits Disney+. Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will start streaming from December 2022. Both have been directed by James Gunn. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will release on May 5, 2023.

#5 Untitled 'Indiana Jones 5'

Indiana Jones 5 comes 14 years after Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Hollywood legend Harrison Ford reprises the character of Jones. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, and Antonio Banderas are the new cast members. Steven Spielberg is a co-producer of this action-adventure film that is slated to release on June 30, 2023.