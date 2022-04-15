Entertainment

'Makal' trailer: Jayaram-Meera Jasmine's Malayalam film shows beautiful father-daughter bond

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 15, 2022, 01:56 pm 2 min read

Makal trailer is here! Helmed by veteran director Sathyan Anthikad, the Malayalam film is set to be released on April 29. The cast of Makal (meaning daughter) includes Jayaram, Meera Jasmine, Devika Sanjay, Naslen, Innocent, Sreenivasan, Sidhique, Altaf Salim, Jayasankar, Dayyana Hameed, Meera Nair, Sreedhanya, Nilja Baby, and Balaji Manohar. The trailer comes just two days after the teaser was dropped by its makers.

Context Why does this story matter?

To note, Makal will mark the comeback of Jasmine to the silver screens. She was last seen making a cameo appearance in Poomaram (2018).

Having delivered several acclaimed films such as Swapnakoodu (2003) and Ladies and Gentlemen (2013), it will be a delight to see her in action on celluloid.

Also, the fact that she is playing a mother has upped our excitement.

Trailer What does the trailer show?

The trailer starts with a woman (Jasmine) and her daughter (Sanjay) having a brief talk. "Why aren't you happy about dad's arrival?" she asks, to which the mother says, "He lost his job. He won't go back again." Enters the dad, Nendettan (Jayaram). He clarifies that he "left it" and hasn't lost his job. And we learn why. He has started a masala business.

Observation Father-daughter's bond impresses

Through some hilarious yet emotional moments, makers nicely establish the father-daughter bonding. Fun sequences like Nendettan being shocked when a young chap hugs his daughter or a man sneezing when he smells Nendettan's masala make you smile. The sub-plot involving the daughter's romantic relationship feels fresh. Everything is fine until we get a hint of a twist, which of course, isn't shown to us.

Details Meet the crew of 'Makal'

Dr. Iqbal Kuttipuram has penned the script of the upcoming film. S Kumar is the cinematographer, while K Rajagopal is the editor. Meanwhile, Vishnu Vijay has composed its music and Harinarayanan has been signed to write the words for the songs. Separately, Jayaram's line-up has Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I, which has Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Trisha in the cast.