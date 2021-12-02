Entertainment 'Kaduva' teaser: Prithviraj Sukumaran is all about style and swag

'Kaduva' teaser: Prithviraj Sukumaran is all about style and swag

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Dec 02, 2021, 11:22 am

Teaser of Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming film Kaduva is here! Featuring the Malayalam superstar as Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan, the film is being directed by Shaji Kailas, who is making a comeback to Mollywood after almost a decade. His last directorial was Ginger. Sharing the teaser, Sukumaran wrote, "Here is the first glimpse into the world of Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan! 2022.. Revenge will be his! #KADUVA."

Context Why does this story matter?

The last three releases of the 39-year-old—Cold Case, Kuruthi and Bhramam—were all OTT outings. All premiered on Amazon Prime Video. And, Kaduva is expected to get a theatrical premiere, meaning, it may be Sukumaran's first theatrical release after his 2020 film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. His fans are desperate to see him on the big screen and Kaduva's teaser shows the wait will be worth it.

Visuals The teaser shows the fierce star packing a punch

The 0:56-second-long teaser starts with Sukumaran's fierce voice-over. "Father, I prefer the old testament, rather than the new, when it comes to the bible. Eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth!" he says. Then we see Sukumaran, clad in a mundu and a classic white kurta, packing a punch. It's full of massy elements like vintage BMW car and lion-head shaped finger ring.

Cast Vivek Oberoi, Samyuktha Menon to play key roles in 'Kaduva'

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who played the main antagonist in Sukumaran's directorial debut Lucifer, will play the villain in Kaduva too. Arjun Ashokan and Samyuktha Menon will be seen in pivotal roles. Sujith Vasudev is cranking the camera, while Jakes Bejoy is composing the music. Reportedly, the makers have covered maximum of the shooting schedule and the film will hit big screens next year.

Updates These are the upcoming projects of Sukumaran

Apart from this, Sukumaran has many interesting movies in his pipeline including Bro Daddy, which is being directed by him. He and Mohanlal will be the leads. He also has Aadujeevitham helmed by Blessy. Reports say Sukumaran will be leaving for Algeria this month to shoot the remaining portions of the film. It's a 40-day-long schedule, after which the team will go to Jordan.

Information Sukumaran to play 'Biscuit King' in Hindi OTT debut

Just recently it got announced that Sukumaran will enter the Hindi OTT space with a series on Rajan Pillai, known as "Biscuit King." He will be seen in the titular role in this Yoodlee Films-backed web series, which will also be directed by him.