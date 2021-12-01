Entertainment Prithviraj Sukumaran to be 'Biscuit King' in Hindi OTT debut

Published on Dec 01, 2021, 12:28 pm

Prithviraj Sukumaran set to direct and act in a Hindi series based on 'Biscuit King,' Rajan Pillai

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who successfully directed Mohanlal in Lucifer, is about to take the next step in the same direction. The Malayalam superstar is getting ready to act and helm a Hindi series based on India's famous 'Biscuit King,' Rajan Pillai. This project will mark his debut in the Hindi OTT arena. He however has made his entry in Bollywood with Rani Mukerji-starrer Aiyyaa (2012).

Significance Why does this story matter?

Sukumaran's debut directorial Lucifer had Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith, and Manju Warrier in principal roles, and was a blockbuster. The political thriller earned around Rs. 200 crore from theaters, TV, OTT, and satellite rights. It became the biggest Malayalam movie of 2019 to cross this figure. So, it would be interesting to see if he manages to win the digital space again this time.

Quote 'Existence of light, darkness in human lives always engaged me'

Speaking about why he chose this subject, Sukumaran said, "The existence of light and darkness in human lives has always engaged me as an actor and director and this story has it all." "Ambition, success, a jet setting lifestyle, and then a hubris induced fall that took a man from the zenith of corporate power to the depravity of a prison cell."

Information Whether there will be a Malayalam version isn't clear yet

Sukumaran's curiosity increased all the more since these happened in Pillai's life "at the age of 47." "It will be very interesting to discover what made this charismatic personality tick," he highlighted. Biscuit King will be produced by Yoodlee films. Whether it will get a Malayalam version is not clear yet. And, Sukumaran will play the titular character in his debut OTT offering.

Twitter Post Check out the announcement here

We believe in fearless stories that can inspire. Presenting our latest project in the making :



A Hindi web series inspired by the life story of India's 'Biscuit King' - Rajan Pillai with National Award winner @PrithviOfficial playing the lead role and also directing the series. pic.twitter.com/QsXeGGqNtf — Yoodlee Films (@YoodleeFilms) November 30, 2021

Fact Sukumaran has directed Mohanlal the second time in 'Bro Daddy'

Currently, the National Award-winner is gearing up for his actioner, Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan. Its teaser dropped today. He is also awaiting the premiere of his next directorial Bro Daddy, again starring Mohanlal. Coming back to Pillai, his companies, catering to FMCG sector, was worth $400mn! He was arrested in 1995 and he died in jail just in four days. This triggered reforms in prison management.