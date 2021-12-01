Entertainment 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham's intense trailer promises an epic period drama

'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham's intense trailer promises an epic period drama

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Dec 01, 2021, 11:03 am

Malayalam cinema fans have been waiting since long for the trailer of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and here it is! Dropped yesterday, the 2:15-minute-long clip is an absolute visual treat. While sharing the same, Mohanlal wrote, "Presenting to you in all its grandeur, the Official Trailer of #MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham," and "grandeur" that was. Set in the 16th century, the film has him as Kunjali Marakkar IV.

Importance Why does this story matter?

Directed by Priyadarshan, Marakkar's release was originally planned last March. But then the COVID-19 played spoilsport and its premiere was postponed multiple times. Its producer Antony Perumbavoor was also mulling an OTT release till Saji Cherian, Kerala's Minister for Film Development Corporation and Chalachitra Academy, intervened. Theater owners had opined Marakkar is meant for a big release and the trailer proves just that.

Introduction The trailer starts with Portuguese authority's hunt to nab Kunjali

The trailer starts with the Portuguese declaring a battle against Kunjali Marakkar to put an end to his reign. Mohanlal is introduced as Marakkar after a voice-over in the background says, "I have come with an army of 6,000 men, cavalry and artillery, to stop the atrocities of Kunjali Marakkar forever. I want his face at my feet, dead or alive." Mood is set!

Visuals Takeaways: Grand visuals, enthralling background score, fierce dialogues

The visuals are full of passionate elements like sword fights, battles, ships, enormous palaces and so on. With fierce dialogues of Lalettan along with jaw-dropping visuals and enthralling background score, this trailer proves, yet again, that the film WILL meet the fans' expectations. There were glimpses of other lead actors including Arjun Sarja, Keerthy Suresh, Suniel Shetty, Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Manju Warrier.

Awards 'Marakkar' has already bagged National Awards under three categories

Even before its release, Marakkar has bagged three National Awards for Best Visual Effects, Best Costume Design, and Best Feature Film Of The Year. It also won several trophies at the 50th Kerala State Film Awards (Best Dubbing Artist, Best Choreography, and Special Jury Award - Visual Effects). If not anything, viewers will surely enjoy the visual appeal of this film that releases tomorrow.