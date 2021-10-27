Is it the OTT way for Mohanlal's 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham'?

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham makers might decide to walk the OTT way. The Priyadarshan-directed magnum opus was originally scheduled to hit theaters in 2020 and now even after over a year they haven't decided on anything concrete. However, while speaking to media at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, after the National Film Awards, producer Antony Perumbavoor indicated that a digital release might be the only option.

Makers didn't want to compromise on the theatrical experience

Originally, it was announced that the film will be released in March last year. But COVID-19 struck and since then its premiere date has been postponed several times as the makers were not ready to compromise on the theatrical experience. And now, despite the Kerala government permitting theaters to operate with 50% occupancy, the team is considering an Amazon Prime release for the film.

No theatrical release if they decide to go OTT way

Talking to the press about the same, Perumbavoor said, "I'm thinking about whether to release it in theaters or OTT. If we release Marakkar in theaters along with other films with 50% occupancy, making profits is not easy." Hence, they are reportedly holding talks with Amazon Prime and if the deal gets sealed, the war drama will not have a theatrical release.

Decision leaves The Film Exhibitors United Organization of Kerala upset

This move has apparently disappointed the The Film Exhibitors United Organization of Kerala (FEUOK). Its makers "were ready to release the movie during the Onam season last year despite unfavorable conditions," so why take this decision now, wondered the organization's president Vijayakumar.

'Marakkar' bagged three National Awards even before its release

To note, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham bagged National Awards for Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects and Best Costume Design at this year's ceremony. Made on a mammoth budget of Rs. 100cr, it has been written-directed by Priyadarshan. Marakkar revolves around the life of Samoothiri's (Zamorin of Calicut) naval chief, Kunjali Marakkar. Mohanlal will be essaying that role, while Nedumudi Venu will be Samoothiri.

Star-studded film with a line-up of talented cast members

Apart from Mohanlal and Venu, the film has an ensemble of critically acclaimed actors including Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Suhasini Maniratnam, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu, and Pranav Mohanlal. Meanwhile, Lalettan has other interesting projects in his pipeline including Ram directed by Jeethu Joseph, B Unnikrishnan-directorial Aaraattu and his debut directorial venture Barroz. He was last seen in Drishyam 2.