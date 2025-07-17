Google's AI Mode now thinks, reasons, and even makes calls

Subscribers to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra can now switch to the Gemini 2.5 Pro model in AI Mode. This advanced model excels in reasoning, math, and coding. Deep Search harnesses that power to issue hundreds of queries, synthesize information across sources, and deliver thorough, fully‑cited reports. It is an ideal tool for research tasks in professional, academic, or planning contexts.

Feature rollout

AI Mode can now automatically call local businesses

A new agentic feature enables AI Mode to automatically call local businesses in the US on users' behalf. When searching for services such as pet groomers or dry cleaners, users can task AI to contact providers, ask questions via a guided form, and return pricing or availability via text or email. These AI-powered phone calls begin rolling out today for all Search users in the US, while Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers will receive higher usage limits.