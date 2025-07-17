Google's AI Mode now thinks, reasons, and even makes calls
What's the story
Google has expanded its AI Mode within Search with the addition of the Gemini 2.5 Pro model and Deep Search capability. The new features are available for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. While both tools can be accessed separately, their integration into the chatbot shows Google's intent to make AI Mode the primary way users interact with its search service.
Expansion plans
Gemini 2.5 Pro model excels in reasoning, math, and coding
Subscribers to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra can now switch to the Gemini 2.5 Pro model in AI Mode. This advanced model excels in reasoning, math, and coding. Deep Search harnesses that power to issue hundreds of queries, synthesize information across sources, and deliver thorough, fully‑cited reports. It is an ideal tool for research tasks in professional, academic, or planning contexts.
Feature rollout
AI Mode can now automatically call local businesses
A new agentic feature enables AI Mode to automatically call local businesses in the US on users' behalf. When searching for services such as pet groomers or dry cleaners, users can task AI to contact providers, ask questions via a guided form, and return pricing or availability via text or email. These AI-powered phone calls begin rolling out today for all Search users in the US, while Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers will receive higher usage limits.