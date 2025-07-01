Google has removed its note-taking app from Apple Watch

Google has officially removed its Keep app from the Apple Watch platform. The move comes with the release of version 2.2025.26200 of the Google Keep app, which removed watchOS support. This leaves only three Google apps for Apple Watch users: Calendar, Maps, and YouTube Music. The decision is a major blow for those who relied on the note-taking service on their smartwatches.

App history Google Keep was largely ignored since watchOS debut Google Keep made its debut on watchOS in 2019, but has been largely ignored since then with no major updates. Despite being outdated, the app still worked on Apple Watch, permitting users to quickly create lists or jot down information while on the go. The removal of Google Keep might be disruptive for users who relied on it, as there are limited options for similar functionality on watchOS.

Removal Removal confirmed by user reports on Reddit The removal of Google Keep from Apple Watch comes as a confirmation of user reports on Reddit last month. These users claimed that Google had warned them about the imminent removal of "the watch app."