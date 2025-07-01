Watch: Hubble captures image of galaxy 250M light-years away

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a stunning image of the spiral galaxy UGC 11397, located in the constellation Lyra. This isn't just any ordinary picture; the light that created this image took a whopping 250 million years to reach Hubble. UGC 11397 appears to be a typical spiral galaxy with two beautiful spiral arms illuminated by stars and defined by dark, clumpy clouds of dust, but it is distinguished by its active galactic center.

Cosmic phenomenon What makes UGC 11397 special? What makes UGC 11397 special is its supermassive black hole, which weighs a staggering 174 million times more than our Sun. As this black hole consumes gas, dust, and even whole stars from its surroundings, the material gets heated up and creates a spectacular cosmic light show. This activity releases light across the electromagnetic spectrum from gamma rays to radio waves.

Astronomical classification How was the galaxy classified? Despite the spectacular cosmic light show, much of this energetic activity is hidden from view in optical light by thick clouds of dust. To note, UGC 11397's actively growing black hole was detected through its bright X-ray emission—high-energy light that can penetrate the surrounding dust. This led astronomers to classify it as a Type 2 Seyfert galaxy, an active galaxy with a central region that is obscured by a donut-shaped cloud of dust and gas.