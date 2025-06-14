What's the story

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has made a major discovery by directly imaging a distant, frigid planet in an alien solar system.

The exoplanet, known as 14 Herculis c or 14 Her c for short, is located about 60 light-years away from Earth in the constellation Hercules.

It appears as a faint orange dot in the new JWST image due to heat radiating from its atmosphere.