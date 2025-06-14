The research is part of a large ALMA program called the ALMA Survey of Gas Evolution of PROtoplanetary Disks (AGE-PRO).

The survey looked at 30 planet-forming disks around Sun-like stars to measure how their gas disk mass changes with age.

Previously, ALMA observations have mostly focused on the evolution of dust in these disks.

However, AGE-PRO is the first study to trace gas evolution and offer measurements of gas disk masses and sizes throughout their lifetimes.