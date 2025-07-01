Is Agni-5's bunker-buster version better than US, Chinese weapons?

India is gearing up to upgrade its Agni-5 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into a hypersonic, deep-strike (bunker-buster) weapon. It will be able to penetrate 100 meters underground with its 7,500kg warhead. Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is working on the project, which would give India a strategic edge over US and China . It will have certain advantages over the US's GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) and China's DF-15B missile, such as penetration depth and mobility.

Comparison Agni-5 v/s GBU-57 v/s DF-15B The GBU-57 is a large conventional bomb that can penetrate 60 meters of reinforced concrete with its 13,600kg weight and some 2,700kg of explosives. Meanwhile, China's DF-15C is a short-range ballistic missile with an unknown penetration capacity but is expected to be around 20 meters.

Strategic edge Speed, range, and mobility The GBU-57 has an impact velocity of Mach 1 when dropped from 50,000 feet, and its range is limited by the range of the bomber aircraft. In contrast, DF-15C can reach speeds of Mach 6-8 with a range of 700km. The Agni-5, with speeds between Mach 8-20 and a range of up to 2,500km, provides certain advantages, such as reduced reaction time for opponents.